Sports WebXtra: Texas Tech football coaching changes

Over the weekend, the Texas Tech football program has let go one coach and had another leave for another opportunity.

Running backs coach DeShaun Foster has accepted another job at his alma mater UCLA, and that offensive line coach Lee Hays will not return to the program for the 2017 season. Foster was at Tech just one season. Hays had been with Kliff Kingsbury since 2013.

