Sports WebXtra: James Loney agrees to minor league deal with Texas Rangers

Free agent James Loney has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers with hopes of claiming a first baseman position by Opening Day.

Loney, who spent his first seven-plus seasons with the LA Dodgers, is a 32 year old lefty with a career .284 batting average, 108 home runs and 669 RBIs in 1,443 games. Since 2012, Loney has also played with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox.

Jurickson Profar, Joey Gallo, Ryan Rua, and Josh Hamilton are the other first baseman options that the Rangers will be entertaining.

