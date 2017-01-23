Sports WebXtra: Bryant added to Pro Bowl

With the Atlanta Falcons advancing to Super Bowl LI, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been added to the Pro Bowl roster in place of Julio Jones.

Bryant recorded 50 catches, 796 yards, and 8 touchdowns in the 13 games during the 2016-17 regular season. The Lufkin native will join six other Cowboys including - Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zach Martin, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, and Sean Lee.

This is the most Pro Bowlers Dallas has had participate since 2014, where eight members of the Cowboys franchise were chosen.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.