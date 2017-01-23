Monday's Weather: Sunny skies. Pleasant temps. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Monday, ETX! If you're looking for a weather forecast that favors outside activities...you will love the forecast for the upcoming work week! Your Monday will feature plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain quite pleasant with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-60s.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies. A south wind will help keep temps up into the upper 40s to near 50.

Your Tuesday will feature a high-pressure ridge briefly moving overhead, causing for even warmer temps. Mostly sunny skies, and highs climbing into the low to mid-70s!

A cold front arrives for Wednesday, but with no precip. Just mainly a few clouds. Highs will fall back to near 60 on Wednesday, and only in the low to mid-50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop back down into the low to mid-30s. Right around normal for this time of the year.

Have a great week!

