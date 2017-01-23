LETU has big announcement coming Monday

Monday morning, LeTourneau University Athletics Director Terri Deike will announce the historic addition of a new athletic program, as well as the hiring of two new coaches who will start immediately.

LETU is a member of NCAA Division III and competes in the American Southwest Conference. The YellowJackets are comprised of 13 men’s and women’s sports; 6 men, 7 women.

In 1998 and 1999, the women's basketball program brought home NCCAA national championships (non NCAA) as an independent program. Men's soccer claimed a ASC division championship in 1998. More recently in 2014, baseball picked up the university's first ASC conference championship.

LETU Athletics' core values include commitment, integrity, unity, excellence and accountability.

