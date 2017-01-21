UT Tyler MBB earns 2-point win over Blazers

UT Tyler Athletics Release

UT Tyler’s Anthony Sanders scored 14 second-half points and Melvin Anthony had 10 rebounds and nine points to help lead the Patriots to a 75-73 win over Belhaven on Saturday at the Rugg Arena.

Sanders, a junior transfer from Athens, finished the game with a career-best 17 points after shooting 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and also hitting two free throws. Melvin Anthony was one point away from his sixth double-double of the season after securing nine defensive rebounds against the Blazers who fell to 2-15 with the loss. Anthony leads the team with 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game

The Patriots (12-6) improved to 5-3 in road games, to 5-2 in non-conference games and are now 4-0 in games decided by two points or less. UT Tyler will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday when it hosts Louisiana College with six American Southwest Conference games remaining on the schedule.

Jordan Francis added 14 points and seven rebounds in the win, while Josh Tatum scored 11 points. Tatum, who added five rebounds and three assists, finished the game 6-for-6 at the free-throw line for the Patriots who were 25 of 37 as a team at the line. Tyler Jacobs contributed eight rebounds for the Patriots who owned a 43-30 rebounding advantage, while Francis would add four steals. Sanders had his first double-digit scoring performance with his previous career-best coming earlier this month against Concordia.

UT Tyler will also host East Texas Baptist on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Herrington Patriot Center where it is 7-3 this season.