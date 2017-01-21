Obach records double-double, May passes 200 career three pointers

UT Tyler Athletics Release

UT Tyler senior Michelle Obach recorded a double-double with 30 points and 10 assists while Makenzi May hit three 3-pointers to take her career total to 201 on Saturday in a 104-95 overtime win over Belhaven at the Rugg Arena.

The Patriots (13-5) had their highest scoring game of the season and the seventh most points in program history. UT Tyler is now 2-0 in overtime games this year after also earning a win over Concordia in overtime two weeks ago. May, a senior guard from Mont Belvieu, extended her program 3-point record and became the first player in program history with over 200. She and is approaching the all-time ASC record of 217 that was established by Lauren Harris who was teammates with UT Tyler head coach Kendra Hassell at Hardin-Simmons. May, who now has 982 points in her career, was 3-for-5 from beyond the arc against the Blazers (10-7) and finished with 13 points.

Obach recorded the first double-double of her senior season and the fourth 30-plus point performance in her career. A senior from Tyler, Obach owns the all-time program record with 38 points last season against UT Dallas and also had a 37-point game at LeTourneau and scored 36 in a win over Sul Ross as a sophomore. Obach’s 10 assists fell one shy of the program record of 11 that is shared by four players, including Alex Kochner during last year’s win over East Texas Baptist. She would score her season-best 30 points after going 8-for-16 from the field and 12 of 13 at the free-throw line and is now third all-time with 299 career assists. She would also add three rebounds and two steals for the Patriots, while D’Onna Matthews led the team off the bench by going for 19 points and four rebounds. A senior from San Antonio, Matthews also added two blocks and now has 82 in her career which is second all-time behind only Shamonica Shead who had 122 blocks from 2003-07.

While May, Matthews and Obach shined as seniors, freshman Carissa Spiker came off the bench to record the first double-double of her career with 12 points and 12 rebounds. A Sanger native, Spiker went 6-for-6 on free-throws and also hit three shots from the field. She grabbed seven defensive rebounds and five on the offensive side. UT Tyler senior Dia Evans grabbed 11 rebounds and scored five points, while Shuntay Raglin went for 16 points after knocking down 8 of 14 shots from the field.

UT Tyler led 45-34 at halftime but saw the Blazers storm back in the third quarter to cut their deficit to one. Belhaven would force overtime, but the Patriots owned the extra session by a 19-10 margin. The Patriots finished the game shooting 45.5 percent from the field and were 7 of 16 on 3-pointers.

UT Tyler returns to action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday against Louisiana College and will host East Texas Baptist at 1 p.m. next Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center. UT Tyler will welcome back its basketball alumni on Saturday along with honoring its senior class of Obach, May, Raglin, Evans, Re’Elle Miller, Adrienne Drake, Madison Wilson and Matthews.