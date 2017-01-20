Chad Morris visits East Texas for the Piney Woods Football Clinic

For 15 years Chad Morris was a Texas high school football coach. The Edgewood native spent some of that time in East Texas and won back to back state championships at lake Travis in 2008 and 2009.

After that, Morris made the jump to college and was an offensive coordinator at both Tulsa and Clemson.

Now, Morris is the head coach at SMU. In 2015, the East Texan only won two games with the Mustangs, but this past season he picked up 5 victories. If anyone knows how to build a program, its Morris.

In Longview tonight to speak at the inaugural Piney Woods Football Clinic, Morris' message to fellow East Texas high school coaches was pretty simple. Leading a successful program isn't easy, but its all worth it in the end.

