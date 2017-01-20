TxDOT Project Updates for week of January 23

Here's a quick look at events and work planned in the Tyler District for the Week of Jan. 23, 2017.

These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Following a rain delay, construction is set to begin Monday, January 23, on a new Loop 281 widening project in Longview. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays during the project at Loop 281 and FM 1845/Pine Tree Road.

The project will have a major impact on traffic with travel reduced to one lane in all directions. The contractor is Longview Bridge and Road. Additional information is available in the Gregg County section of this news release.

Anderson County

Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct level up work on FM 323 between FM 1817 and SH 294. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Work continues at the intersection of FM 294 and US 79 with periodic lane closures. Elsewhere on the project, embankment work is ongoing for the new northbound bridge as is culvert work under the existing northbound US 79 lanes at Tucker. Work also continues from CR 2205 to just south of FM 645. Motorists traveling FM 645 are reminded that US 79 traffic does not stop at this intersection where a northbound detour ramp is being built.

This project expands a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median. Work started in November 2012.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: 3.6 miles north of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile north of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Widening activities continue in the southbound lanes. The contractor is working on culvert extensions, driveways and temporary lane widening throughout the project limits. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 471 at Box Creek; CR 4801 at Indian Creek; CR 1231 at Stills Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $817,412.15

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

The contractor continues to conduct closeout activities on this project with the bridges open to traffic.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 2133 at Mack Creek between US 79 and FM 1990

Contractor: Fritcher Construction Services of Tyler

Cost: $499,832.22

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Work is progressing on this bridge replacement project with the road closed to traffic and detours in place.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs on FM 2493 from east of US 69 to FM 177 while crews in Rusk are scheduled to conduct edge repair work on FM 241, FM 1857 and FM 2274. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates: US 69 Widening in Wells (New Project)

Limits: From 2 mile north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor sets barricades and installs erosion control measures on this new construction job starting Monday, January 23. The project will widen US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. The speed limit is being reduced on the northern end of the project and will remain in effect until construction is complete.

US 69 Widening and Resurfacing

Limits: From 0.028 mile south of FM 343 in Rusk southward to just north of SH 21 in Alto

Contractor: Madden

Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

Paving operations continue on this job to widen and resurface US 69. Expect lane closures.

US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $5.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Cement treating of the subgrade is being conducted in the eastbound lanes on this project to repair and resurface the roadway. The speed limit has been reduced so remember traffic fines double when workers are present.

Gregg County

Longview Maintenance plans to conduct mill and inlay work on SH 42 from Lantrip Street to the Rusk County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Bridge joint repairs continue on I-20 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from the Harrison

County line to SH 31. Expect alternating left lane closures.

Gregg County construction projects updates: Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road (New Project)

Limits: US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

This Loop 281 construction project to widen the roadway from US 80 to just north of FM 1845 will take about a year to complete. The project has multiple traffic phases that include some overnight lane closures. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, January 23. Motorists should plan alternate routes as traffic will be reduced to one lane in all directions. Expect delays!

FM 2087 over Sabine River

Limits: 500 feet north of bridge to 500 feet south of bridge

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $3.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor is working on the substructure of the new bridge. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281.

The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Current work includes hauling embankment, laying storm drains and other preparations for building the bridge on this new roadway to connect Gilmer and McCann roads. This

Segment I project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road.

Excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drains, hot mix asphalt, curb and gutter and sidewalk are all part of the new construction.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)

Limits: McCann Road to US 259

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

The contractor is working on closeout activities on this project to build a new roadway between US 259 and McCann Road.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

Limits: SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $13.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

On this job, the contractor is installing illumination, embankment, decorative signage, retaining walls, and rock paving.

The project is building a new overpass over the railroad crossing. Expect lane closures.

Henderson County

Athens Maintenance continues pavement repairs on FM 3079. A second crew will perform base repairs on FM 314 before moving to FM 607 between SH 31 and FM 317. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: 0.1 miles southeast of FM 804 near Baxter southeast to 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Expect short delays during work at the RM 2588 intersection in LaRue where the contractor will be removing pavement from US 175 for about 1,000 feet southward. A short segment of RM 2588 will remain unpaved while work continues at the intersection. Meanwhile, drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits as well as occasional daytime lane closures at various locations. Work continues to progress with traffic moved to the new alignment between the west end of Loop 60 to approximately one mile east of the loop. Dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter is ongoing. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph so slow down because traffic fines double when workers are present. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: 1.1 miles east of Loop 60B at LaRue to 0.85 mile east of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The contractor is preparing to pour the concrete bridge deck for the FM 315 Overpass bridges starting around mid-week. Motorists should use caution as temporary lane closures are implemented for FM 315 south of US 175 during this work. Hot mix applications on the eastbound lanes are also planned to get underway. US 175 through traffic should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway at this location. Meanwhile, night work continues between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday–Friday. Dirt and drainage work are ongoing around Poynor schools and several other locations.

As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 has been permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 remains open with access from CR 4354/Camp Road.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

Limits: 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor, southeast to .5 miles NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor continues to install and maintain storm water control measures throughout the project limits as well as install drainage box culverts. Work also continues on the culvert wing wall. Earthwork operations are also underway. Lane closures are possible. This project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

Cost: $3.07 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Mobile operations have been implemented as temporary centerline striping is applied. Work on FM 1616 is ongoing. FM 315 is complete.

SH 31 Bridge Painting Project – Westbound at Trinity River/Eastbound at Cedar Creek

Limits: From just east of Cedar Creek to just west of the Trinity River

Contractor: Olympus Painting Contractors Inc., of Clearwater, Florida

Cost: $2.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Work is winding down on this project with closeout activities underway.

Rusk County

Henderson Maintenance plans to perform base repair work on FM 1251 between FM 2658 and the Panola County line. Work will also be conducted on FM 2658 from SH 43 to FM 1251. Expect the roadways to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 259 North Project

Limits: From Star to Loop 571

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

The contractor is working on closeout activities. Expect alternating lane closures on this 2.3 mile project that includes base repairs, mill and inlay of asphalt surface, applying a hot mix overlay, and upgrading the pavement markings.

US 79 South Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 571 in Henderson going southwest for 3.0 miles to FM 839

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $6.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Embankment is being placed on the widened edges of this portion of US 79. Watch for moving equipment near the edge of the travel lanes. Expect lane closures and delays with one-way traffic control. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone. The posted speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout this work zone and is being enforced by DPS.

The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.

FM 3135 Widening Project

Limits: 1.9 miles NE of US 79 (W of CR 222) north to 1.7 miles SW of FM 1251 (CR 262)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

No work is planned on this project that consists of widening the pavement and installing milled centerline rumble strips on a three-mile section of roadway.

FM 95 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1798 to SH 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Current work includes the installation of guard fence and culvert extensions. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. This project is widening a four-mile section of the road and adding shoulders.

SH 43 Overlay Project

Limits: From four miles south of FM 2658 to FM 3231

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

The contractor is applying the final striping to the roadway. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

The project consists of placing an asphalt overlay on the roadway, base repairs, and new metal beam guard fence.

SH 64 and US 79 Landscaping Project (New Project)

Limits: Various locations

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC, of Lufkin

Cost: $145,000

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2017

The project consists of landscaping and installing raised beds at various locations along SH 64 and US 79. All work will be outside the travel lanes in the right-of-way and should not impact traffic flow.

Smith County

Tyler Maintenance plans to apply fog seal on US 69 north of Lindale as well as conduct pavement repairs on FM 2908 near SH 31. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Loop 323 West Widening at UPRR Underpass

Limits: Tyler’s West Loop and SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $12 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2016

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes as paving operations continue to apply the final surface.

The contractor plans to pave the turn lanes which will cause major impacts for traffic. Crews are also installing drainage on Loop 323 near Bellwood.

Expect various daily lane closures. The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone remains 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The widening of the westbound lanes has been completed and cleanup activities are ongoing. No lane closures are planned. The final surface will be applied in May 2017. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph remains in place when work is being performed.

US 271 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From FM 2015 southward to Oakwood Street/Spur 147 in Tyler

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $4.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

Hot mix operations continue inside Loop 323 on this 4.5-mile project to repair and resurface the roadway. Crews also will be placing driveways along the project limits. Expect lane closures.

FM 1253 Widening Project

Limits: From County Road 462 south, 1.3 miles north of FM 857 south to FM 1805; FM 1804 from Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

No work is planned at this time. FM 1804 is open to traffic. The contract consists of

widening, sealing and resurfacing all three roadways.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Expect lane closures as storm drain and embankment work continue for the eastbound lanes. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph during construction. This project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

County Road Bridge Replacement Projects

Limits: CR 4129 at Mill Creek near Lindale; CR 3104 at Prairie Creek north of FM 1252 near Winona; and CR 2138 at Blackhawk Creek south of Whitehouse.

Contractor: Pierce Construction

Cost: $947,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

Crews plan to pour the bridge rail on CR 2138 this week which is closed for the bridge replacement project. No work is scheduled for CR 4129 and CR 3104. All three roads are closed for the construction of new bridges and approaches.

Van Zandt County

Canton Maintenance plans to conduct overlay work on SH 64 between Canton and Ben Wheeler. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Widening Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: from SH 243 in Canton southwest to 0.4 miles northeast of FM 316 near Phalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Waco

Cost: $5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

This widening job is now complete.

FM 316 Widening Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From FM 1256 south to FM 3080

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

Cost: $255,474.00

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

This project to widen the roadway and install safety end treatments and advance warning signs is complete.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: from I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

No work is planned for this widening project this week.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: from FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is planned on this project that is widening almost eight miles of the roadway.

County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects

Limits: CR 3105 at Crooked Creek, CR 3809 at Negro Creek, CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek, and CR 2908 at Purtis Creek

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Construction of the new bridge on CR 3105 at Crooked Creek continues. The roadway is closed to thru traffic with completion anticipated in February 2017. CR 3809 at Negro Creek is open to thru traffic.

I-20 Westbound Exit Relocation Project

Limits: FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Phase I construction on this I-20 project to relocate the westbound exit ramp at FM 314, and reconstruct the frontage road, continues with the contractor applying hot mix and preparing for concrete paving and roadway illumination installation.

No lane closures are expected on I-20. Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building the new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward.

The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.

Wood County

Mineola Maintenance returns to FM 1254 to conduct pavement level up work and to US 80 west of Hawkins where spot mill and inlay is planned. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers directing traffic.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Fireman Excavating

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

Guardrail Repairs: Conducted through all three counties

Luminaire Maintenance: Smith and Van Zandt counties

No lane closures planned but that is subject to change.

