TxDOT Project Updates for week of January 23

Here's a quick look at events and work planned in the Tyler District for the Week of Jan. 23, 2017.
TxDOT:
These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Following a rain delay, construction is set to begin Monday, January 23, on a new Loop 281 widening project in Longview. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays during the project at Loop 281 and FM 1845/Pine Tree Road.
The project will have a major impact on traffic with travel reduced to one lane in all directions. The contractor is Longview Bridge and Road. Additional information is available in the Gregg County section of this news release.
Anderson County
Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct level up work on FM 323 between FM 1817 and SH 294. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 79 New Lane Construction Project
Work continues at the intersection of FM 294 and US 79 with periodic lane closures. Elsewhere on the project, embankment work is ongoing for the new northbound bridge as is culvert work under the existing northbound US 79 lanes at Tucker. Work also continues from CR 2205 to just south of FM 645. Motorists traveling FM 645 are reminded that US 79 traffic does not stop at this intersection where a northbound detour ramp is being built.
This project expands a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median. Work started in November 2012.
SH 19 Widening Project
Widening activities continue in the southbound lanes. The contractor is working on culvert extensions, driveways and temporary lane widening throughout the project limits. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
The contractor continues to conduct closeout activities on this project with the bridges open to traffic.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
Work is progressing on this bridge replacement project with the road closed to traffic and detours in place.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs on FM 2493 from east of US 69 to FM 177 while crews in Rusk are scheduled to conduct edge repair work on FM 241, FM 1857 and FM 2274. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Cherokee County construction projects updates: US 69 Widening in Wells (New Project)
The contractor sets barricades and installs erosion control measures on this new construction job starting Monday, January 23. The project will widen US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. The speed limit is being reduced on the northern end of the project and will remain in effect until construction is complete.
US 69 Widening and Resurfacing
Paving operations continue on this job to widen and resurface US 69. Expect lane closures.
US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project
Cement treating of the subgrade is being conducted in the eastbound lanes on this project to repair and resurface the roadway. The speed limit has been reduced so remember traffic fines double when workers are present.
Gregg County
Longview Maintenance plans to conduct mill and inlay work on SH 42 from Lantrip Street to the Rusk County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Bridge joint repairs continue on I-20 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from the Harrison
County line to SH 31. Expect alternating left lane closures.
Gregg County construction projects updates: Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road (New Project)
This Loop 281 construction project to widen the roadway from US 80 to just north of FM 1845 will take about a year to complete. The project has multiple traffic phases that include some overnight lane closures. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, January 23. Motorists should plan alternate routes as traffic will be reduced to one lane in all directions. Expect delays!
FM 2087 over Sabine River
The contractor is working on the substructure of the new bridge. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281.
The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.
FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)
Current work includes hauling embankment, laying storm drains and other preparations for building the bridge on this new roadway to connect Gilmer and McCann roads. This
Segment I project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road.
Excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drains, hot mix asphalt, curb and gutter and sidewalk are all part of the new construction.
FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)
The contractor is working on closeout activities on this project to build a new roadway between US 259 and McCann Road.
Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass
On this job, the contractor is installing illumination, embankment, decorative signage, retaining walls, and rock paving.
The project is building a new overpass over the railroad crossing. Expect lane closures.
Henderson County
Athens Maintenance continues pavement repairs on FM 3079. A second crew will perform base repairs on FM 314 before moving to FM 607 between SH 31 and FM 317. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)
Expect short delays during work at the RM 2588 intersection in LaRue where the contractor will be removing pavement from US 175 for about 1,000 feet southward. A short segment of RM 2588 will remain unpaved while work continues at the intersection. Meanwhile, drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits as well as occasional daytime lane closures at various locations. Work continues to progress with traffic moved to the new alignment between the west end of Loop 60 to approximately one mile east of the loop. Dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter is ongoing. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph so slow down because traffic fines double when workers are present. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)
The contractor is preparing to pour the concrete bridge deck for the FM 315 Overpass bridges starting around mid-week. Motorists should use caution as temporary lane closures are implemented for FM 315 south of US 175 during this work. Hot mix applications on the eastbound lanes are also planned to get underway. US 175 through traffic should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway at this location. Meanwhile, night work continues between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday–Friday. Dirt and drainage work are ongoing around Poynor schools and several other locations.
As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 has been permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 remains open with access from CR 4354/Camp Road.
This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)
The contractor continues to install and maintain storm water control measures throughout the project limits as well as install drainage box culverts. Work also continues on the culvert wing wall. Earthwork operations are also underway. Lane closures are possible. This project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project
Mobile operations have been implemented as temporary centerline striping is applied. Work on FM 1616 is ongoing. FM 315 is complete.
SH 31 Bridge Painting Project – Westbound at Trinity River/Eastbound at Cedar Creek
Work is winding down on this project with closeout activities underway.
Rusk County
Henderson Maintenance plans to perform base repair work on FM 1251 between FM 2658 and the Panola County line. Work will also be conducted on FM 2658 from SH 43 to FM 1251. Expect the roadways to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 North Project
The contractor is working on closeout activities. Expect alternating lane closures on this 2.3 mile project that includes base repairs, mill and inlay of asphalt surface, applying a hot mix overlay, and upgrading the pavement markings.
US 79 South Widening Project
Embankment is being placed on the widened edges of this portion of US 79. Watch for moving equipment near the edge of the travel lanes. Expect lane closures and delays with one-way traffic control. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone. The posted speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout this work zone and is being enforced by DPS.
The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.
FM 3135 Widening Project
No work is planned on this project that consists of widening the pavement and installing milled centerline rumble strips on a three-mile section of roadway.
FM 95 Widening Project
Current work includes the installation of guard fence and culvert extensions. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. This project is widening a four-mile section of the road and adding shoulders.
SH 43 Overlay Project
The contractor is applying the final striping to the roadway. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
The project consists of placing an asphalt overlay on the roadway, base repairs, and new metal beam guard fence.
SH 64 and US 79 Landscaping Project (New Project)
The project consists of landscaping and installing raised beds at various locations along SH 64 and US 79. All work will be outside the travel lanes in the right-of-way and should not impact traffic flow.
Smith County
Tyler Maintenance plans to apply fog seal on US 69 north of Lindale as well as conduct pavement repairs on FM 2908 near SH 31. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
Loop 323 West Widening at UPRR Underpass
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes as paving operations continue to apply the final surface.
The contractor plans to pave the turn lanes which will cause major impacts for traffic. Crews are also installing drainage on Loop 323 near Bellwood.
Expect various daily lane closures. The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone remains 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street.
SH 31E Widening Project
The widening of the westbound lanes has been completed and cleanup activities are ongoing. No lane closures are planned. The final surface will be applied in May 2017. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph remains in place when work is being performed.
US 271 Repairs and Resurfacing Project
Hot mix operations continue inside Loop 323 on this 4.5-mile project to repair and resurface the roadway. Crews also will be placing driveways along the project limits. Expect lane closures.
FM 1253 Widening Project
No work is planned at this time. FM 1804 is open to traffic. The contract consists of
widening, sealing and resurfacing all three roadways.
Spur 248 Widening Project
Expect lane closures as storm drain and embankment work continue for the eastbound lanes. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph during construction. This project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.
County Road Bridge Replacement Projects
Crews plan to pour the bridge rail on CR 2138 this week which is closed for the bridge replacement project. No work is scheduled for CR 4129 and CR 3104. All three roads are closed for the construction of new bridges and approaches.
Van Zandt County
Canton Maintenance plans to conduct overlay work on SH 64 between Canton and Ben Wheeler. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 198 Widening Project (Notice of Project Completion)
This widening job is now complete.
FM 316 Widening Project (Notice of Project Completion)
This project to widen the roadway and install safety end treatments and advance warning signs is complete.
FM 314 Widening Project
No work is planned for this widening project this week.
FM 1256 Widening Project
No work is planned on this project that is widening almost eight miles of the roadway.
County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects
Construction of the new bridge on CR 3105 at Crooked Creek continues. The roadway is closed to thru traffic with completion anticipated in February 2017. CR 3809 at Negro Creek is open to thru traffic.
I-20 Westbound Exit Relocation Project
Phase I construction on this I-20 project to relocate the westbound exit ramp at FM 314, and reconstruct the frontage road, continues with the contractor applying hot mix and preparing for concrete paving and roadway illumination installation.
No lane closures are expected on I-20. Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building the new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward.
The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.
Wood County
Mineola Maintenance returns to FM 1254 to conduct pavement level up work and to US 80 west of Hawkins where spot mill and inlay is planned. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers directing traffic.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
No lane closures planned but that is subject to change.
