Mount Vernon Cheer takes it all back to back years

For back to back years the Mount Vernon Tigers are State Champions in Classification 3A, dominating the sport.

"It's pretty great, honestly. Here football is our big thing here in Mount Vernon, so to go out and win a state championship is huge," said Shalynn Sumrow, senior and back to back state champion.

"We really have to bring it our cheer, and our motions. We have to show out in a way that no other teams can. I think we do a great job of that," said Elizabeth Stone, senior cheer captain and back to back state champion.

"Most teams when they go out for their finals they are pretty dead after a minuet and a half, but our coach makes us practice the three minutes constantly. So we are prepared," said Mcklayne Cook, senior and back to back state champion.

"Just walking around at the competition people would give you glances, like 'hey that's Mount Vernon that's who won last year and that's who we are trying to beat,'" said Sumrow.

With a "three-peat" in sight for next season, the pressure to perform is on. Especially for the newer talent that is experiencing what it's like to be a state champion for the first time.

"I'm going to have to step it up. But we like what we do and we enjoy it. So we aren't hating it and doing it, we actually love it," said Taylor Copeland, freshman and first time state champion.

