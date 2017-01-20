Friday's Weather: Sunshine and warm weather! Highs in the lower 70s

This is the day we have been waiting for all week! Not only because it's Friday, but because after a wet and cloudy week, we finally get to see sunshine! Friday will bring us mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Winds from the southwest will help to filter in warmer air into East Texas.

Enjoy Friday, because Saturday will bring back rain chances, at 50%, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures for tomorrow will be in the upper 60s, but then a cold front will pass through Saturday night, helping to make Sunday a little cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Rain coverage will dwindle down Sunday, at a 20% chance, and we enter the new work week dry. We start the new week warm, but then another cold front passes on Tuesday, then we will be back into the 50s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.