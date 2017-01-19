Restaurant Reports: 3 restaurants, no demerits - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 3 restaurants, no demerits

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Three restaurants pleased health inspectors in the latest round of health inspections.

 

In Longview, 

Raising Canes at 212 East Loop 281.
No violations, no demerits.

In Tyler,

Taco Bueno at 4907 Old Bullard Road.
No violations, no demerits.

In Lindale, 

Pizza Hut #2527 at 3222 South Main.
No violations, no demerits.

