Thursday's Weather: Drying up, temperatures will be in the upper 60s

We get a little break from the rain for most as we start our Thursday. Yesterday some places broke their rainfall record set for January 18, including Lufkin at 3 inches and Longview at 2.96 inches. This morning we have a small chance for a lingering shower, but most cities should stay dry, except for maybe some light drizzle and patchy fog at the beginning of the day.

Our temperatures as we head out the door will be in the lower 50s. A southwest air flow will help to raise our afternoon highs to the upper 60s. We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout our day.

Friday looks to be a very pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the lower 70s. That is still unseasonably warm, but it will be nice to get to see some sunshine to end the work week. Have your umbrellas with you this weekend because rain chances will return.

