Jack is looking for the Gift of Love.

Jack and I had a fun afternoon browsing books at Pea Picker Bookstore. Jack loves to read. He especially enjoys history books or sci-fi novels. Jack does well in school and enjoys making friends. As for his future, Jack has a plan.

"First play football and then go into the military," Jack said, "I want to help serve my country."

He would love to play ball for the Baylor Bears. He also likes to root for Alabama and his favorite NFL team is the Miami Dolphins.



Jack has a great sense of humor and is oftentimes witty. Jack understands the difference between right and wrong and with the additional support of a forever family he will have a chance to live a stable, loving, and successful life. When not in school, Jack likes to be active.

"Outside playing football, basketball and I like to read," Jack said.

Jack says he enjoys Harry Potter, Percy Jackson and books on history. He also likes to listen to music. Jack hopes to find a real mom and dad that he can enjoy everyday life with.

"Going to Galveston to the beach, going to the mall and out to eat," Jack said.

Jack would also like the opportunity to go hunting and fishing. And in the kitchen, he wants to learn how to cook good meals. Jack will do great in a two-parent family where the parents are patient, outgoing, loving and kind. He is in need of a forever family who is willing to make him part of their family and will love him unconditionally.

"Because I want to have a family for the rest of my life," Jack said.

A family that will show Jack the Gift of Love.



