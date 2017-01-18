Weather Headlines: Cool temperatures today, and rain early

Rain moves through East Texas once again. The area is dealing with rain throughout the region early this morning, and the wet weather will stick with us for the majority of the morning hours. Take your time on the roadways, and drive extra carefully this morning. Rain coverage decreases going into the afternoon.

We begin our Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 50s, and only raise our high to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds turn from a northerly flow to a southerly flow, helping to warm East Texas back into the upper 60s on Thursday, and near 70 degrees on Friday. By Friday, we could be seeing a good supply of sunshine!

The weekend brings another opportunity for showers for our region. A cold front is projected to pass through our area Saturday, which will help to cool our temperatures back into the 50s for the beginning of the next week.



