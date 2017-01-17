Sports WebXtra: A look at Recruiting Reforms

In October of 2016, the NCAA looked at ways to better the recruiting process and experience for both coaches and athletes.

From early signings in July and December, to more restrictions of "satellite camps" the NCAA has now had the opportunity to poll coaches and athletes on if any of the proposed changes infact make things better.

While everyone seems to be thrilled about getting kids on campus a semester earlier with December signings their senior year of high school, there is a mixed vote others. For more info check out the Sports WebXtra above.

