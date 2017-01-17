Sports WebXtra: Tony Romo's future with the Dallas Cowboys

At the end of the day, Tony Romo's future with the Dallas Cowboys is up the owner Jerry Jones. Jones is not ready, nor feels rushed to make that decision.

Romo is set to make $14 million in 2017, counting for $24.7 million against the Cowboys salary cap. At 36, the sidelined franchise quarterback could easily start for one of the many teams in the NFL who are in need of a quarterback. But, don't expect any shopping around to happen until "all cards have been played" as put by Jones.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.