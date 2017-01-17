Sports WebXtra: Baylor basketball falls from No.1 to No.6 in AP Poll

After their first week as the best team in the country, the Baylor Bears mens basketball team has fallen five spots to No. 6.

The reasoning behind this, is an 89-68 loss to West Virginia. However, the Bears did bounce back against Kansas State to pick up their first program win as No. 1 with a 77-68 victory over the Wildcats.

The only other Big 12 opponent ranked higher then the Bears is Kansas, currently ranked No.2. If Baylor can reproduce their winning streak and take their first match-up against the Jayhawks on February 1st, then the Bears could see the top spot once again in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. ?