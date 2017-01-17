Tuesday's Weather: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s

A cold front will continue to pass through East Texas this morning, lowering temperatures, and producing rain. Rain is expected to begin early this morning, and scattered showers will continue throughout the day. We begin our day with temperatures around 50 degrees, and winds from the north will assist our high to only reach the upper 50s for most.

We warm back up as the week progresses, with winds turning back southerly, and we reach near 70 degrees on Friday. The wet week continues tomorrow, and rain coverage is projected to be 70%. Wednesday is also more seasonable, with highs in the 50 for most in East Texas, but from there we warm slightly going into the weekend, and decrease rain chances.

