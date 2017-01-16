Monday's Weather: 80% chance of rain, and still warm

Happy Monday! Warm and wet weather is the story for today. Showers and thunderstorms visited the area overnight, and today we have an 80% chance of rain. Good news is the computer models are indicating that coverage will decrease as we enter the afternoon. Southerly winds are still warming East Texas into the low 70s, but a cold front will bring in a northerly wind that will help drop our high for Tuesday into the upper 50s for most. Overnight, temperatures will dive into the lower 50s.

