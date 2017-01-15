King signs professional basketball contract to play in Italy

UT Tyler Athletic Release

One of the all-time great players in UT Tyler women's basketball history is taking her career to the next level. Brittany King, who finished her career in 2015, has signed a contract overseas with Brixia Basketball, an Italian women’s professional team.

“To be able to continue to use the talents that God has blessed me with is just a dream come true,” King said.

King was a three-year player for the Patriots after transferring from Cisco College following her freshman year. Her junior year she averaged a double-double with 17.3 points and 10.5 rebounds a game. Over the season she scored 537 points, which at the time was a school record. This led her to being named a D3Hoops.com All-American, the first in program history.

In her senior campaign, King helped guide the Patriots to a 27-3 (19-1 ASC) overall record and led them to the program’s first overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament where the Patriots would make it all the way to the Sweet 16.

King finished her career averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. She is the all-time career leader in: field goal percentage (.587), free throws made (379), free throws attempted(492), rebounds (794), rebounding average (9.1), offensive rebounds (355) and offensive rebound average (4.1).

However, what means the most to King is showing others that small college players can advance their careers.

“I want to connect to other D3 players and athletes,” King said. “There is a stigma on athletes that if you play in Division 3, it’s because you were not good enough to be Division 1 or to play elsewhere. I am hoping to try and change that outlook.”