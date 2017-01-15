Proud of East Texas: Helping the children of Benin

In the West African country of Benin, thousands of children are being sold by parents or relatives who claim they cannot feed their children and have to sell them to survive.

That's the situation that Cindy and Bill Ellman of Tyler found on their trip to Benin with Orphan Relief and Rescue.

Hundreds of children have already been rescued and placed in newly established orphanages.

The microfinance program is teaching families trades and crafts so they can make money to feed their families instead of selling the children, a practice that dates back hundreds of years.

For more information on the Orphan Relief and Rescue program, click here.



