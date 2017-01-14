UT Tyler WBB takes down Ozarks in ASC contest

UT Tyler Athletics Release

UT Tyler senior Michelle Obach hit five 3-pointers and led the Patriots with 20 points an 86-56 win over the University of the Ozarks on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.

The Patriots (12-5, 6-4 ASC) were down by as many as 10 in the first quarter but would go on a 22-8 run in the second quarter to lead 35-29 at halftime. The second-quarter run included two straight layups by Makenzi May and the deficit was cut to four on a Re’Elle Miller 3-pointer four minutes into the quarter. UT Tyler would pull to within one after Alexus Bertrand hit a 3-pointer and then a jumper and took its first lead of the game at 28-27 when Shuntay Raglin hit a jumper with 3:28 remaining. Bertrand would push the halftime lead to six with another 3-pointer for the Patriots who went from shooting 33.3 percent in the first quarter to 42.9 in the second.

“We did not start the game with the physicality we needed,” UT Tyler head coach Kendra Hassell said. “We were forcing them to take contested shots, but then we were giving up the rebound which ultimately led to open looks. Once we committed to boxing out, we were able to get some easy looks in transition. I thought Alexus was a huge spark for us. She is instant energy, which is what we needed at the time.”

UT Tyler would pull away in the second half by shooting 55.0 percent in the third quarter with four 3-pointers. The Patriots finished the game with 11 3-pointers, including Obach going 5-for-7 on 3-pointers and Bertrand hitting on 3 of 4. Bertrand finished the game with a season-best 11 points for the Patriots while May also had 11 points. Obach now has three games with five made 3-pointers in her career to go along with one game with six 3-pointers and is tied for the program’s single-game record with May with a seven 3-point game.

May was 1-for-3 on 3-pointers and 5-for-8 from the field. UT Tyler’s all-time 3-point leader will go into next week with 198 career 3-pointers and is approaching the all-time ASC record of 217 that was established by Lauren Harris who was teammates with Hassell at Hardin-Simmons.

Re’Elle Miller added eight points and six rebounds, while Dia Evans led the team with 10 rebounds and also had four points and four assists. Raglin would finish with nine points and nine rebounds, while Madison Wilson had eight points and Samantha Odom six.

Ozarks, which shot 42.1 percent in the first quarter, would finish the game at 28.8 percent and were out-rebounded by a 49-38 margin in the game. Hailey Ostrander led Ozarks with 17 points, while Anisha Johnson added eight.

UT Tyler will return to action next Saturday when it plays at Belhaven at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. The Patriots will return to their home court to play Louisiana College on Thursday, Jan. 26 and against East Texas Baptist on Saturday, Jan. 28 which will be Senior Night.