Sports WebXtra: Houston Texan may play his last game Sunday

Vince Wilfork, Houston Texans defensive tackle, could play his last game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The official decision of Wilfork's retirement has not come down, but after 13 seasons (11 of those with the Patriots), it wouldn't surprise anyone.

Wilfork is a 5 time Pro Bowler and first-team All Pro in 2012. Fellow Texans such as Javeveon Clowney have noted that while his time in Houston has been short, he would truly be missed.

