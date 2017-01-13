Cajun Alfredo pasta by 2 Brothers Po' Boys

Are you ready to eat a little lighter, but not ready to give up flavor? Here's a nice balance; lots of vegetables, chicken breast for protein, and so delicious and easy to make!

The creamy Alfredo pasta with a Cajun flair by 2 Brothers Po Boys in downtown Kilgore is exactly what we want to eat right now. We think you will, too!

Cajun Alfredo Pasta



Ingredients



16 ounce box or bag of pasta of your choice

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup flour

about 1 cup cream or milk



All purpose seasoning (Tony Chacheres, Mrs. Dash, etc)

1/2 to one pound cooked crawfish meat (or use grilled chicken)



2 cups Parmesan cheese



Method:

Boil 1lb of pasta of choice

Mix Half cup of butter and a half cup of flour to create a very light roux

Add cream/milk to thin it out

Add seasoning to taste

Add 2 cups Parmesan cheese

Depending on desired thickness, add additional milk to thin texture

In a separate pan sautee your pre-boiled crawfish in butter and seasoning

Combine crawfish, pasta and sauce together and serve with garlic bread.



Visit 2 Brother Po Boys on Facebook, or call them at Call (903) 218-0396. They're located at 107 N. Kilgore Street.