Cajun Alfredo pasta by 2 Brothers Po' Boys

Cajun Alfredo pasta by 2 Brothers Po' Boys

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Joshua Fahrenholt's pasta creation (Source: KLTV/Josh Fahrenholt) Joshua Fahrenholt's pasta creation (Source: KLTV/Josh Fahrenholt)

(KLTV) -

The creamy Alfredo pasta with a Cajun flair by 2 Brothers Po Boys in downtown Kilgore is exactly what we want to eat right now. We think you will, too!

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

Ingredients

16 ounce box or bag of pasta of your choice
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup flour
about 1 cup cream or milk

All purpose seasoning (Tony Chacheres, Mrs. Dash, etc)
1/2 to one pound cooked crawfish meat (or use grilled chicken)

2 cups Parmesan cheese

Method:

Boil 1lb of pasta of choice

Mix Half cup of butter and a half cup of flour to create a very light roux

Add cream/milk to thin it out

Add seasoning to taste

Add 2 cups Parmesan cheese  

Depending on desired thickness, add additional milk to thin texture

In a separate pan sautee your pre-boiled crawfish in butter and seasoning 

Combine crawfish, pasta and sauce together and serve with garlic bread.

Visit 2 Brother Po Boys on Facebook, or call them at Call (903) 218-0396. They're located at 107 N. Kilgore Street.

