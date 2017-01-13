Sports WebXtra: Texas Rangers make a deal

Dyson will stay in Arlington for another season

The Texas Rangers were able to re-sign Sam Dyson to a one year deal worth $3.52 million. His salary for the 2016 season was $525,270.

Last season, Dyson went 3-2 and finished third in the American League with 38 saves. The closer was drafted in 2010 by the Toronto, before being acquired by Texas in 2015.

The Rangers also signed a one year deal with free agent pitcher Tyson Ross this afternoon.

