Sports WebXtra: Packers will play Dallas without best receiver

The Dallas Cowboys will go up against a Green Bay Packers offense that will be without it's best receiver in Sunday's Divisional playoff.

Wide receiver, Jordy Nelson was the Packers' leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. Nelson was injured in the Packers Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants, where Leon Hall hit Nelson in his rib cage.

Friday, Nelson was hoping to get cleared but doctors would not give him the green light.

