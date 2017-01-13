Friday's Weather: Highs in the mid 70s and a 20% chance of rain.

TGIF East Texas! We are wrapping up the work week, but we are not getting rid of these unseasonably warm temperatures just yet. Highs climb into the mid 70s for most of East Texas. Mostly cloudy skies will be overhead as we close out the work week, and a few cities may see a passing shower today with rain chances at 20%. Overnight lows are expected to be mild, only dropping into the lower 60s. Spring-like weather will continue this weekend. Rain chances increase as we draw near to the beginning of next week. A cold front will visit East Texas Monday, helping to lower highs into the 60s, and increase rain coverage to about 80%.

