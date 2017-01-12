Thursday's Weather: Another mild morning with temperatures in the 60s, and another warm day with highs reaching the 70s

A spring-like January continues this Thursday. Clouds held on tight through the night, helping to trap in the heat from the day, so we will remain unusually warm. East Texas will wake up to mild temperatures in the 60s this morning, and will experience highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. More warm air will be filtered into the area from the south.



The warming trend will continue the rest of the week.



Cloud cover will remain mostly cloudy, and rain chances increase. A cold front will pass through East Texas Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and lower temperatures a tad, but also produce more rain.



The beginning of next week will present a wet start to the week, and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.