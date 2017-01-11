Wednesday's Weather: Warm afternoon highs in the 70s, and small rain chances at 20%

The warming trend will continue today. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 70s today. Each afternoon this work week will feature highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid to lower 60s.



The average temperature for East Texas in January is usually in the 50's, so we are talking about close to a 20 degree difference.



Warm air is being filtered into the area from the south, and wind direction does not seem to change until early next week. There is a small chance for rain today at 20 percent, but rain chances do increase the closer we get to the weekend.



