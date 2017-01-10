Tuesday's Weather: Cloudy and warm, with more warm weather in store. Highs in the low 70s

Happy Tuesday everyone! The warm trend begins!

Some may leave the house without a jacket, but everyone will probably have their jackets off by this afternoon. Warm air flowing in from the south will support this warming trend. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s today.

It will also be a bit breezy, with winds filtering into the area at 10 to 15 mph. Overnight, we will only drop into the low 60s. The unseasonably warm weather will be accompanied with rain chances, starting today at 20%, and increasing as we draw near to the weekend.

Friday will bring a cold front that will slightly drop temperatures this weekend. Winds turn back to a northerly flow at the beginning of next week, and we could possibly return to more seasonable weather by Monday.

