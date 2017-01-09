Monday's Weather: Starting off in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with temps warming into the upper 50s

UT Tyler pitcher Alaina Kissinger threw a complete-game shutout where her team gave her an 8-0 lead before she delivered her first pitch in a 13-0 win over Amherst College on Friday as the Patriots improved to 2-0 in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.More >>
UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons will attempt to cap her historic career with a third national title and seventh all-America honor when she competes in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.More >>
A young East Texas man is trying to change a Smith County ordinance which allows pet owners to tether their dogs.More >>
President Trump has embarked upon his first international trip by going to the Middle East and visiting several countries that really don’t see eye to eye.More >>
According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, a man was transported to the hospital after a wreck Friday evening.More >>
