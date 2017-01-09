Monday's Weather: Starting off in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with temps warming into the upper 50s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We are starting the day off with temperatures in the mid-30s with cloudy skies.

Clouds will stick around throughout the day, but we will remain dry. A southerly flow will help the area to warm to the upper 50s.

If you are tired of the cold air, I have good news for you! We will be on a warming trend during the entire work week.

The southerly flow will continue from now until Friday, helping the area warm nicely into the 70s.

A cold front will come through on Friday, and knock those temperatures back down, and also introduce increased rain chances.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.