Men fall in last quarter to Concordia

UT Tyler Athletics Release

TYLER – The UT Tyler men’s basketball team took a 90-85 loss to Concordia on Saturday with the Tornados owning a 26-13 scoring advantage at the free-throw line to overcome an impressive 54.1 shooting percentage by the Patriots in an American Southwest Conference game at the Herrington Patriot Center.

Skyler Hadden led with a career-best 25 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots (8-6, 4-4 ASC) who were 33-for-61 from the field in the game. Hadden went 10-for-13 from the field, including hitting two 3-pointers while Verlo Levels added 18 points and Melvin Anthony had 17 points and nine rebounds. UT Tyler finished the game 13-for-17 from the free-throw line while the Tornados (9-5, 4-2 ASC) were 26-for-33 from the line.

Concordia was down 46-44 at halftime but hit five 3-pointers and went 17-for-21 from the free-throw line in the second half to earn the five-point road win. The Patriots continued shooting well in the second half by going 16-for-29 with three 3-pointers, but they were limited to 4-for-5 from the free-throw line while they watched CTX knock down free throw after free throw.

Hadden led the Patriots with 12 points in the second half after hitting 5 of 6 from the field. He would also add five assists and three steals in the third start of his junior season. Hadden is now averaging 5.9 points per game.

Emeka Obukwelu joined Hadden, Levels and Anthony in double figures by scoring 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds from the starting lineup. Levels was 6-for-8 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line for his 18 points while Anthony Sanders led the bench with nine points. Sanders, who missed the first semester of the season, had a season-best nine after hitting a 3-pointer, two jumpers and going 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. UT Tyler finished the game with six 3-pointers while CTX had 10.

Ephriam Price led Concordia with 29 points after going 10-for-17 from the field and 6-for-8 from the line, while Joe Neal had 25 points with nine of those coming from the line. Rashad Coleman was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and finished with 11 for the Tornados who bounced back from a 121-106 loss at LeTourneau on Thursday. The Patriots finished the week with a 1-2 record after opening with an 85-74 loss to LeTourneau at home before taking a 76-73 win over UMHB on Thursday.

UT Tyler returns to action at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday against UT Dallas at the HPC and will also host Ozarks next Saturday to conclude a five-game home stand. The Patriots are currently 5-3 at home.

