Cumby, Matthews lead @UTTylerWBB to win

UT Tyler Athletics Release

TYLER – Demi Cumby recorded a career-best with 22 points and D’Onna Matthews had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds to the lead the UT Tyler women’s basketball team to a 79-72 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday at the Herrington Patriot Center.

The Patriots (10-4, 4-3 ASC) outscored the Cru 26-20 in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 14 with 3:50 to play when Shuntay Raglin hit a jumper. UT Tyler would own a 45-27 scoring advantage off the bench with Cumby and Matthews combining for 43 of those points. Cumby, a junior from Athens, went off for her 22 points after shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Matthews followed a 24-point effort in Monday’s win over LeTourneau by scoring 21 on an 8-for-11 shooting performance against the Cru. A senior from San Antonio, she is now averaging 11.2 points per game and is pulling down 6.1 rebounds.

Michelle Obach would also score in double figures by going for 11 points after hitting two 3-pointers and three free throws. Obach led the team with four assists in the game and is now averaging 12.5 points per game. Makenzi May hit one 3-pointer and finished with six points, while Raglin had eight points and Dia Evans had seven points and six rebounds. May now has 196 career 3-pointers.

UT Tyler finished the game shooting 43.9 percent from the field and hit six 3-pointers. The Patriots limited the Cru to 35.1 percent shooting and owned a 23-10 scoring advantage from the free-throw line. UT Tyler went 23 of 29 from the line in the win that takes its home record to 7-1 this season going into a 1 p.m. game on Saturday against Concordia at the HPC.

