Friday's Weather: Cloudy, cold, and some light snow possible. Especially during the afternoon. Highs warm into the low to mid 30s!

T.G.I.F, ETX! We're looking at a very cold, windy day, with the threat for a bit of light snow moving into the region, especially during the midday and afternoon hours.

Your Friday will feature plenty of cloud cover. A disturbance passing to our north may give us a few flurries across the extreme northern sections today, followed by a slightly strong disturbance that may bring the potential for a few flurries or light snow area wide after lunchtime into the early evening hours.

Right now, any amounts look to be light and mainly on elevated surfaces, like bridges and overpasses and car tops, etc. Can't rule out a light dusting down to the I-20 corridor, with maybe up to an inch in our far northern communities. No major winter storm for us, but many of us may see a few flakes fly across the area.

Otherwise, the bigger story will be the brutal cold settling into the area! Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the teens and low 20s, with wind chills close to single digits. Highs slowly rebound on your Saturday into the mid to upper 30s. We're back down into the teens area-wide for our Sunday morning, before warming back into the 40s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

A south wind really kicks up heading into next week. That means temps will soar back into the 60s and even 70s for highs with lows back into the 50s. A weak front will bring more clouds and possibly a few showers by the middle of next week!

Bundle up today!

