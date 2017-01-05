Restaurant Reports: Five restaurants get top inspection scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Five restaurants get top inspection scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Five East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest inspection period.
In Lindale, 

Dairy Queen #6 at 310 South Main.
No violations, no demerits.

In Tyler,

Whataburger #580 at 1717 South Southeast Loop 323.
No violations, no demerits.

Papa Murphy's Pizza at 6878 South Broadway.
No violations, no demerits.

Panjoz Pizza at 3101 Shiloh Road #131.
No violations, no demerits.

Panda Express at 3904 Troup Highway.
No violations, no demerits.
 
