Thursday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Drizzle possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s

Happy Thursday, ETX! Your Thursday will feature cloudy skies and even some drizzle. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 across the south, then falling into the 40s.

Friday, another arctic airmass, along with a weak disturbance will move thru the state giving us the CHANCE of a little light snow or a wintry mix.

Right now, Looks like light snow chances will arrive across the I-30 corridor overnight into early Friday morning. The chances for snow will increase farther south near the I-20 corridor by Friday midday thru Friday night. A light wintry mix will be possible across the central & southern sections. Accumulations look fairly light, with areas along & north of I-20 with a chance for a dusting. Areas near the I-30 corridor will see the potential for amounts up to an inch, mainly on elevated surfaces.

Any wintry precip should quickly come to an end by Friday night, with clearing skies and much colder temps! We will drop into the teens by Saturday morning.

Either way much colder weather returns to the region with this front into the weekend!

Have a great day!

