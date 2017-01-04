Wednesday's Weather: Periods of clouds. Much colder! Highs in the 40s

Happy Wednesday, ETX! Your midweek will feature mostly cloudy skies, with highs much colder, only in the 40s.

Thursday will feature more clouds and even some drizzle. Highs will only be in the 50s, then falling into the 40s.

Friday, another arctic front, along with a weak disturbance will move thru the state giving us the CHANCE of a little wintry mix. Right now, details are still very up in the air with this time frame, but the latest data is providing a slightly better chance again, but amounts look rather limited, so stay tuned. Either way much colder weather returns to the region with this front into the weekend!

Have a great day!

