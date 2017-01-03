Tuesday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Your Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70! A dry but potent front moves thru Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs much colder, only in the 40s.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs will only be in the 40s.

Friday, another arctic front, along with a weak disturbance will move thru the state giving us the CHANCE of a little wintry mix. Right now, details are still very up in the air with this time frame, but the latest data is providing a slightly better chance again, so stay tuned. Either way much colder weather returns to the region with this front into the weekend!

Have a great day!

