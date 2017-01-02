Monday's Weather: Severe Storms thru the morning. Afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, and welcome to 2017, ETX! It's a First Alert Weather Day! We're tracking a very busy weather pattern starting with this morning. Showers and storms are approaching the area from the west, ahead of a strong upper-level system. Storms will be likely between 5am-11am. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, along with hail and isolated tornado spin-ups will all be possible. A Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect thru 9 a.m. for our western counties.

The storms will come to an end by lunch time, allowing for some afternoon clearing and warm temps. Highs climb into the lower 70s. Tonight we will see partly clear skies. Temps will fall down into the upper 40s to near 50.

Your Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70! A dry but potent front moves thru Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies. A slight chance for a shower, with highs much colder, only in the 40s.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs will only be in the 40s.

Friday, another arctic front, along with a weak disturbance will move thru the state giving us the CHANCE of a little wintry mix. Right now, details are still very up in the air with this time frame, so stay tuned. Either way much colder weather returns to the region with this front into the weekend!

Have a great day!

