SFA Womens Basketball opens conference play with blowout over Houston Baptist

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks started their conference play run with an 86-49 win over the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Ladyjacks are now 10-2 on the season with Senior Taylor Ross claiming her fourth 20 point game. Two other Ladyjacks were in double digits along with Ross, senior Brentney Branch had 18 points with four of those as triples. Redshirt junior Stevi Parker was one rebound shy of getting her second double-double of the season with 11 points and nine rebounds. SFA had a season high 13 three-pointers from 26 attempts (50%) and shot 50% in the field (29 for 58). The Ladyjacks outrebounded the Huskies 41-35 and created 22 turnovers. They also had a season high 20 assists on the afternoon, showing that the Ladyjacks effort was a whole team effort.

Branch opened the boards for SFA and continued to rip it through the net as she had the first 11 points for SFA. She found her stride with three three-pointers and a lay-up going into the first media timeout. Huskies came back with a couple baskets from the block making it 14-9 with four minutes left in the first. SFA then went on a 9-4 run to spread the lead to a nine point game. A back door pass from senior Danielle Rogers to freshman Riley Harvey put the Ladyjacks up by double digits in the first quarter. Huskies and Ladyjacks then flirted with the ten point margin until the first quarter closed at a 23-14 score.

HBU scored first in the start of the second quarter on a drive to the basket. Ross then answered back with a three-pointer to keep the ten point lead. HBU came back with an And-1 situation to a 29-20 score before Branch swished another one from beyond the arch. SFA took the momentum to five more points on the board, but the Huskies kept fighting with a bucket and a free-throw, making the score 34-24 at the 4:11 minute mark. The Ladyjacks, with the help of Harvey and Parker, went on a 12 point unanswered streak, capped with a buzzer beater three-pointer from Ross to put SFA up by 22 points, 46-24, going into the locker room.

After the intermission, it would take 1:56 minutes for the either offense to find the basket. HBU hit the first basket as a triple, but Ross would get the score back with a triple of her own keeping the 20 point lead for SFA, 49-27. The Ladyjacks then went on another 5-2 streak with a Parker lay-up and a triple from sophomore Kennedy Harris. A great look from Rogers to Harvey under the basket capped a 9-5 SFA run that put SFA up by 30 points with 25 seconds left in the third.

Both teams would split a bucket each in the first two minutes of the fourth, until sophomore Chanell Hayes pulled away a triple to seal the 30 point lead for SFA. Play would slow down as the only basket in the next 2:56 minutes would come from a Huskies shot from the block. Junior Taylor Jackson put SFA back on the board right at the media timeout putting SFA up 74-42. Senior Adrienne Lewis went to work under the net starting a 12 point drive for SFA. The Huskies would try to come back claiming seven points in the final minutes, but SFA took the game 86-49.

SFA will be back in action on the road in Lake Charles, La. on Monday. The Ladyjacks will face the McNeese Cowgirls on Jan. 2nd at 5:30 p.m. CT.

