RESTAURANT REPORTS: One East Texas restaurant gets serious violations

One East Texas restaurant gets the most serious violations in the latest health department inspection.



In Tyler,



Donut Palace at 1400 South Beckham.



Rodent d roppings observed behind chest freezers and under the front counter cabinets.



Water damaged ceiling tiles in food service area.



Open package of ham observed in the 2-door cooler without any date marking.



Cappuccino nozzles observed with buildup of food particles.



Bed/cot observed in storage area with bottled drinks. No person is allowed to sleep/live in a food facility.



Total demerits: 15



