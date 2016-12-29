RESTAURANT REPORTS: One East Texas restaurant gets serious viola - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

RESTAURANT REPORTS: One East Texas restaurant gets serious violations

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

One East Texas restaurant gets the most serious violations in the latest health department inspection.
  
In Tyler,

Donut Palace at 1400 South Beckham.
 
Rodent droppings observed behind chest freezers and under the front counter cabinets.
 
Water damaged ceiling tiles in food service area.
 
Open package of ham observed in the 2-door cooler without any date marking.

Cappuccino nozzles observed with buildup of food particles.
 
Bed/cot observed in storage area with bottled drinks. No person is allowed to sleep/live in a food facility.
 
Total demerits: 15

