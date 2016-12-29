Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy early, with some afternoon clearing. Highs warm into the upper 50s to near 60

Happy Thursday, ETX! Your Thursday & Friday will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Highs will cool down closer to normal, back to the 50s for highs and lows in the 30s by Friday morning.

The cool-down will be short lived, as warmer air surges back in this weekend ahead of our next storm system. Shower chances also increase, especially during the day on Saturday. Right now, rain chances look to decrease for your Saturday evening and Saturday night. New Years Day (Sunday) looks mainly dry with rain chances increasing again by the evening hours. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday, and near 70 on Sunday.

Next week starts off mild with partly cloudy skies. Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s. By mid-week, our next arctic blast continues to look poised to move into East Texas! Late next week looks sharply colder, and we will have to be on the lookout for any "winter mischief" potential by late next week.

Stay Tuned!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.