Gift of Love: Leighton

Leighton is in heaven while checking out the latest comics. This 16-year-old is a very easy going child who lloves to smile, talk and laugh. He is described as a "jokester" who loves to tease. Leighton is a very active child and he enjoys playing outside. This 10th grader is already thinking about life after high school.



"Well, I want to be an artist," Leighton said.

Leighton learns at a slower rate than other children his age, but he is a very determined child. He has been diagnosed with an Autistic Spectrum Disorder but that doesn't keep Leighton from dreaming big.

"I also want to be a basketball player when I grow up because every day when we go outside, I be shooting them hoops," Leighton said.



He also loves watching the Texas Rangers. Leighton enjoys building with Legos, watching movies and reading magazines and books. He likes superheros and comics but only two of them top his list.



"I've got two Batman and Spiderman," Leighton said.

Leighton also oves to get Big Macs at McDonald's and enjoys ice cream bars for dessert.

Leighton will need to have a structured environment that will also be loving and nurturing. He needs a patient, caring family who will teach him to be more independent. But more importantly, Leighton needs a family to show him the unconditional Gift of Love.

