Wednesday's Weather: Morning dense fog. Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for drizzle or a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Hump Day, ETX! Look for areas of morning dense fog across the region. A warm front will continue to move thru the area, giving us patchy areas of drizzle. After the warm front lifts north, look for winds to switch out of the south and temps to soar into the mid-70s by afternoon. We could even see a few spots of sunshine briefly.

A cold front moves thru the area tonight, giving us more clouds, and a chance for a few scattered showers early in the evening. Overnight lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.

Your Thursday & Friday will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Highs will cool down closer to normal, back to the 50s for highs and lows in the 30s by the end of the week!

The cool-down will be short lived, as warmer air surges back in this weekend ahead of our next storm system. Shower chances also increase, especially during the day on Saturday. Right now, rain chances look to decrease for your Saturday evening and Saturday night. New Years Day (Sunday) looks mainly dry with rain chances increasing again by the evening hours. Highs will be in the 60s over the weekend.

Next week starts off mild with partly cloudy skies. Highs warm into the 60s and lows in the 40s. By mid-week, our next arctic blast looks poised to move into East Texas! Late next week looks sharply colder, and we will have to be on the lookout for any "winter mischief" potential by late next week.

Stay Tuned!

