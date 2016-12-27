Palestine police arrest 3 suspects in relation to counterfeit US currency

According to Palestine Police Department:

Through combined efforts from the Patrol and Criminal Investigative Divisions, the Palestine Police Department has made three arrests in relation to numerous counterfeit bills of U.S. Currency being passed throughout the city.

Early last week officers from the Patrol Division obtained vital information regarding a possible source of the counterfeit bills.

This information was passed to the Criminal Investigation Division and through follow up investigations arrest warrants were issued for Christopher Aherns (W/M 9/18/73), Carlos Hull (H/M 5/30/76) and Michael Sharples (W/M 5/15/71).

While serving the search and arrest warrants Investigators confiscated several computers, printers and counterfeit bills. The count erfeit bills were in $20, $50 and $100 denominations.

The Palestine Police Department has taken multiple reports over the last month or so regarding counterfeit bills being passed. The efforts of the officers from both divisions are helping to bring an end to the latest counterfeiting scheme.

