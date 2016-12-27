Tuesday's Weather: Morning showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! We will stay fairly unsettled into your Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for plenty of cloud cover, with a chance for a few showers, especially across the far south. Highs will warm into the 60s Today, and 70s Wednesday!

A cold front clears the region by Wednesday night, giving us partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions for Thursday and Friday. Look for cooler temps as well. Highs will only be in the 50s with overnight lows falling back into the 30s.

As we move into our New Years Eve and New Years Day, look for clouds to increase with a chance for scattered showers & storms to return. Highs will be near 60 with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

We will start the first week of the New Year warm & dry, but trends in the long range guidance indicates the potential for Arctic Blast, round # 3 to arrive by the latter half of next week! Stay tuned for more on that as we get closer!

