Randy Gregory Activated for Monday night football

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will make his 2016 debut against the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Gregory was activated hours before Monday's contest from the reserve/exempt list to the active roster. The defensive end missed the first 14 games of the season due to multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Zach Moore was released to make room for Gregory.

The addition of Gregory to the defense could help patch the hole left by DeMarcus Lawrence who is out with a back injury, and Tyrone Crawford who is doubtful with a shoulder and hamstring injuries.

