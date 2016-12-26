Savage named Texans' starter for second consecutive week

Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien named quarterback Tom Savage as the starter for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Savage made his first career start in Saturday's 12-10 victory over the Cincinatti Bengals, finishing 18-of-29 for 176 yards. It was a low scoring game, where the quarterback was not able to lead the offense into the endzone, but he also did not throw an interception.

In the Texans' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Savage came in to relieve Brock Osweiler, who was benched after throwing two first-half interceptions.

Despite the Texans clinched the AFC South and a playoff spot on Saturday, O'Brien said the Texans will not rest starters.

