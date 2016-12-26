Monday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Periods of scattered showers & thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70

Happy Boxing Day, ETX! As you wrap up those Christmas festivities and get ready to make all those returns, brace for cloudy and soggy weather conditions. Off and on periods of rain and a couple rounds of thunder. Highs warm into the lower 70s.

We will stay fairly unsettled into your Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for plenty of cloud cover, with a chance for a few showers, especially across the far south. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front clears the region by Wednesday night, giving us partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions for Thursday and Friday. Look for cooler temps as well. Highs will only be in the 50s with overnight lows falling back into the 30s.

As we move into our New Years Eve and New Years Day, look for clouds to increase with a chance for scattered showers & storms to return. Highs will be near 60 with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

